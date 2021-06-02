Sam Neill has ‘never understood’ the Thor movies despite starring in them

Sam Neill has revealed he’s “never understood” the Thor movies, despite starring in two of them.

Neill portrays one of a troupe of Asgardian actors in the franchise, who dramatise events in the Thor universe. He plays an actor playing Odin, Thor’s father.

While speaking to Australian radio, Neill confessed that he was left “baffled” by his own cameo in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which he did as a favour to director Taika Waititi. Neill and Waititi previously worked together on the comedy film Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

“I’ve never understood any of the Thor films,” he told radio station Nova. “In fact, the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me.”

Asked about his role in Thor: Ragnarok, Neill said: “I was standing beside [New Zealand singer] Jenny Morris and I said, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on?’ To be honest, I was completely baffled.”

Neill added that he does reprise his role as the actor portraying Odin in the forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, and was left just as confused.

“I came back and I was baffled again,” he said. “I did my bit, I don’t know who is playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles.”

Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill as Asgardian actors in Thor: Ragnarok (Disney)

Neill’s comments come amid an apparent controversy over photographs of Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson sitting together on a balcony. Reports alleged that Marvel bosses had “reprimanded” Waititi over the photos.

The Independent has reached out to Marvel for comment.

Thor: Love and Thunder, which will also feature Russell Crowe as Zeus, will be released on 6 May, 2022.