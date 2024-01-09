Anatomy of a Fall actor Samuel Theis denies rape accusation

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

French actor and director Samuel Theis, who stars in the Golden Globe-winning movie Anatomy Of A Fall, has denied accusations that he raped a crew member who worked on his upcoming film.

The incident allegedly occurred in July at a crew party for Je Le Jure, which is Mr Theis’s third stint as a director. He was subsequently removed from the set and reportedly finished the film remotely, according to a report.

According to French outlet Libération, the crew member said he was too inebriated to consent to the encounter with Mr Theis – which he disputes – and has now lodged a complaint with police.

But the actor’s attorney, Marie Dosé, said that she was unaware of such a complaint, nor any ongoing investigation into Mr Theis.

“The only investigation on this case was ordered by the production and carried out by an independent organization,” Ms Dosé told Variety, adding that the internal probe had concluded, and a 300-page report was delivered in September.

Mr Theis stars in award-winning film Anatomy Of A Fall (AP)

“The conclusion is that there were no elements qualifying what happened of a sexual assault,” she said.

The alleged assault took place halfway through the shoot for Je Le Jure, following a party with the cast and crew on 1 July, according to Libération. The crew member spent the night in the apartment where the party was held due to his state of inebriation, and claims he was raped by Mr Theis in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Theis has argued that it was consensual, according to Libération.

Caroline Bonmarchand, a producer on the film, told Variety that filming had resumed while the independent investigation was launched.

Mr Theis continued to direct the movie remotely, communicating via a monitor, allowing the production to be completed. The film wrapped later that month.

Justin Triet at the 2024 Golden Globe awards (AP)

It comes after Anatomy Of A Fall – written by Justine Triet – won two awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, including best foreign language film and best screenplay.

Anatomy of a Fall centres around a celebrated writer (Sandra Hüller) who comes under suspicion in the mysterious death of her husband, played by Mr Theis.

At the ceremony, Ms Triet thanked the majority of her cast by name but notably omitted Mr Theis.