‘Makes no sense’: Sandra Bullock says she is ‘still embarrassed’ about one of her films
‘That’s one I wished I hadn’t done,’ said star
Sandra Bullock has reflected on her film career, and singled out one movie she is “still embarrassed” about doing.
The 57-year-old actor recently announced that she is taking a break from acting to be with her family. But first, she is looking back on her career regrets.
During an interview alongside her The Lost City co-star Daniel Radcliffe for TooFab, Bullock said: “I have one [film that] no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2...
“Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”
She added: “That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of.”
Bullock and Keanu Reeves starred together in the original 1994 action film Speed, about an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Swat team who has to prevent a bomb exploding on a city bus by keeping its speed above 50mph.
Bullock returned for the 1997 sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, with Jason Patric taking over the leading role as officer Alex Shaw in the film, which sees the action play out on a luxury cruise ship.
Reeves explained his choice not to reprise his role for the sequel in an interview last year, saying: “An ocean liner?... I had the feeling it wasn’t right.”
Speed 2: Cruise Control did not receive the same positive feedback as its predecessor. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of four per cent, and the website’s consensus reads: “Speed 2 falls far short of its predecessor, thanks to laughable dialogue, thin characterisation, unsurprisingly familiar plot devices, and action sequences that fail to generate any excitement.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies