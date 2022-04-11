Sandra Bullock has said it is “heartbreaking” that films and books aimed at women are undervalued, and opened up about a moment in her new film that addresses this.

Bullock stars alongside Channing Tatum in new rom-com adventure movie, The Lost City, as reclusive romance writer Loretta Sage.

During a book tour with cover model Alan (Tatum), Sage is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who hopes the writer can direct him towards ancient lost treasures she mentions in her books.

In a new interview promoting the film, Bullock explained her view that female audiences are “thought of as less than” and that as a female audience member, “the things that bring you joy are not valuable.”

In one scene, the film tackles the criticism and dismissal of romantic literature when Sage calls her romantic books “schlock”. Tatum’s character rebukes this, reminding the author her work is meaningful to many people.

Bullock told the PA news agency: “You know, it’s hard to respect [something] when everything coming at it is disparaging. And then you have to look at the source of why is it being talked about or thought of in that way, and if you really get down to why – it’s heartbreaking.

“It’s heartbreaking because you’re a woman. And you’re thought of as less than, and you’re thought of as whatever your needs are, the things that bring you joy or escapism, are not valuable. And that’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Bullock added this attitude shows “absolutely no respect’” and explained the importance of Tatum’s line and it coming from a male character as “someone who typically would be saying those things or having us believe those things.”

She said that Tatum delivered the line “beautifully”, adding: “So it was really powerful, and especially how he said it. It was so genuine and full of love, saying, ‘All these millions of people, you’re bringing them joy? Why are you being disparaging towards their joy, their happiness, so it takes it out of yourself?’”

Radcliffe, who stars alongside Bullock and Tatum in the movie, agreed that it was “so crazy” that people are dismissive of some types of art and literature.

Bullock recently revealed the crafty way she got Brad Pitt to make an appearance in the film.

In another recent interview, Radcliffe joked about how he served as the show’s “intimacy coach” for co-stars Bullock and Tatum.

The Lost City is released in UK cinemas on April 13.