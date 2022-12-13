Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about being “groomed” to be a bombshell actor early on in her career.

In a new interview, the Black Widow star opened up about how she was typecast from the beginning of her career.

“I did Lost in Translation and Girl With the Pearl Earring and by that point, I was 18, 19 and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality,” she said.

The 38-year-old continued: “I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type actor.”

“I was playing the other woman and the object of desire and I suddenly found myself cornered in this place. I couldn’t get out of it,” Johansson explained.

“Right around that time is when I met Bryan [Lourd],” the actor said referring to her longtime agent, who helped her break out of the “bombshell” pathway.

“[Bryan] thrives on putting together great creatives and making opportunities for people to do compelling work. And he just got it,” Johansson during a career-focused conversation with Bruce Bozzi that dropped Monday on his new podcast, Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

“It was an interesting, weird conundrum to be in but it really came back to working at it and trying to carve a place in different projects and work in great ensembles,” the actor explained.

Johansson has spoken out about the early ‘bombshell’ trajectory of her career (Marvel Studios)

The actor made her screen debut when she was nine years old in the 1994 film North.

Johansson also revealed that she “would like to direct” a film, but also has a passion for “producing”. The actor is currently credited as a producer on the forthcoming films Project Artemis and Tower of Terror, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor has previously opened up about being “hypersexualised” in the early stages of her career.

The Marvel star reflected on her experience of being “objectified” in Hollywood during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in October.

She opened up about how people often thought she was older than her age.

“I remember thinking to myself, I was like, ‘I think people think I’m, like, 40.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against.”