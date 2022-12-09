‘I’m beyond moved’: Lizzo leads reactions to SZA’s new album SOS

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SZA is back with a brand new album, SOS, and fans are already celebrating.

Kicking off with the title track, the album features 23 songs including collaborations with fellow artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.

SOS is SZA’s long-awaited second studio album, following 2018’s debut Ctrl.

The artist has been busy dropping huge singles including “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, as well as her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars”.

The new record features recent singles such as “Good Days” and “Shirt”, as well as a number of previously unheard releases.

Since the release, fans have been sharing their thoughts on the new album, and it’s safe to say they’re very happy.

“I’m beyond moved,” said a crying Lizzo in an Instagram live, while reacting to the album. “To have the ability to bring this out in me three times in a row,” she added,

“SZA JUST PUT OUT THE BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR,” tweeted one fan.

“SZA has crafted one of the most beautiful, cohesive, incredible, boundary-pushing albums in years that so perfectly captures the emotional complexities of love and heartbreak,” wrote another.

“A masterpiece that has been worth 5 years of waiting. I’m floored,” they added.

“I NEED SOMEONE TO SAVE ME CAUSE THIS ALBUM HAS ME ON THE FLOOR,” wrote another fan.

In the early hours of Friday morning, SZA also announced that the first part of her video for track “Nobody Gets Me” will be dropping today (9 December).

“Everyone is gonna need therapy after this album,” commented artist and producer Benny Blanco, before adding: “SZA is all our therapists I swear”.

”How are u even human” commented producer Jay Versace while actress and model Jillian Mercado said “Goddamnit woman! I was already in my feels, why you gotta read me like that”.

SOS is available now.