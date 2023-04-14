8 celebrities who have been associated with Scientology

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scientology has long been a source of intrigue and controversy in the media.

Though categorised as a cult in Germany, the Church of Scientology is considered a religion by others and has generated headlines about teachings that many deem restrictive.

This, however, hasn’t stopped several Hollywood actors from advocating for the religion.

Recently, Alex Gibney, the filmmaker behind the documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, expressed shock that Tom Cruise, a famed Scientologist, has not been called out for his involvement.

“There hasn’t been any reckoning for him, it surprised me,” Gibney told Rolling Stone.

Whether it’s through Louis Theroux’s exploration into the Church or rumours of John Travolta’s attempted uncoupling from it, Scientology’s position in popular culture cannot be denied.

Here is a rundown of some of the best-known Hollywood stars who have been affiliated with the Church.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise (Getty Images)

No mission is impossible for the A-list star when he has Scientology by his side. “We’re the authorities on the mind, we can bring peace and unite cultures,” he said in a 2008 video raving about the powers of the Church.

Scientology can bring peace everywhere, it seems, except for Cruise’s love life as both Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes are rumoured to have split from the actor due to his involvement. Katie is said to have left as she did not wish their child, Suri, to be raised in Scientology and she filed for both divorce and sole custody in one fell swoop back in 2012.

Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, “I have two children who are Scientologists – Connor and Isabella – and I utterly respect their beliefs.”

John Travolta

John Travolta (Getty Images)

The Grease and Pulp Fiction star joined the Church of Scientology in 1975 and was quoted on the Church of Scientology’s website as saying: “I would say Scientology put me into the big time.”

He has since been rumoured to split from the Church following the medical treatment and death of his wife, Kelly Preston. Preston died of breast cancer in 2020 following a course of chemotherapy and radiation – treatments that L Ron Hubbard, the founder of the Church, was staunchly against.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss (Getty Images)

The Handmaid’s Tale star was raised as a second-generation Scientologist. Moss was quick to defend the Church when fans of The Handmaid’s Tale called out the inconsistency between Moss’s role as a rebel against state control, and her being such an ardent follower of the Church.

Responding to claims of there being similarities between the show’s ruling regime, Gilead, and Scientology, Moss said tht the comparisons are “not true at all”.

“Equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me and so Gilead and THT [The Handmaid’s Tale] hit me on a very personal level.”

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish (Getty Images for WGAW)

Haddish connected with the Church when she was homeless and struggling for money. She retold her brief dalliance with the Church for comedic effect in 2020. “You have to sign this contract, this like billion year contract,” explained Haddish, “and I signed it, but then they took me to these barracks to sleep and they had bunk beds – I don’t f*** with bunk beds.”

Haddish jokingly claimed her contract was ripped up in front of her after she refused to back down over the sleeping arrangements.

Danny Masterson

Christopher Masterson [Left] pictured with Danny Masterson [Right] (Getty Images)

Masterson came to popularity for playing Hyde on That 70’s Show. In the years since the sitcom’s end, the actor has been in the press for his trial and retrial for three rape charges.

He was raised as a Scientologist alongside his brother, Christopher Masterson who is also an actor, featured in Malcolm in the Middle and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis (Getty Images)

The Oscar-nominated Lewis was a devout follower of the Church, quoted on the Scientology website as having said: “I am no longer stuck in the bottomless pit of despair and apathy, having achieved the state of Clear is the single most important thing I’ve done for myself.”

“Clear” is a Scientological term which refers to a person who no longer has a “reactive mind”. However, in 2021 she confirmed to The New York Times that she no longer identified as a Scientologist, declaring herself “a spiritualist”.

Laura Prepon

Laura Prepon (Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Prepon, most known for her roles as Alex Vause in Orange is the New Black and Donna in That 70s Show, became involved with Scientology during her relationship with Christopher Masterson [Danny Masterson’s brother] after meeting him on the That 70s Show set.

She left the Church in 2016 and told People magazine: “It’s no longer part of my life.”

Giovanni Ribisi

Giovanni Ribisi (Getty Images)

The LA-born and bred actor, known for films such as Sneaky Pete, Avatar and Ted, was born into Scientology and was present at the opening of a Scientology Museum in December 2005.

He doesn’t comment on his religion often, saying: “It’s a personal thing – it’s something that works for me, and I think it’s that simple,” in a Jim and Sam interview in 2017.