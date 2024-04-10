Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix users have been left outraged by an “unnecessary” moment in Prince Andrew film Scoop.

The new movie tells the story of the infamous Newsnight interview that, in 2019, saw the royal attempt to distance himself from convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

There are many talking point moments in the film – including a scene that depicts the tower of teddy bears Prince Andrew reportedly used to have arranged on his bed at Buckingham Palace – but viewers, which currently does not include Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, are in agreement that one part in particular could have been omitted.

The scene in question arrives after the Newsnight interview, which was conducted by Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), has been filmed and is about to be aired on BBC Two.

Prince Andrew starts to watch the interview, but instead opts out and has a bath instead. However, while he attempts to relax, he hears the reaction to the interview play out in real time as his mobile phone repeatedly pings in the other room. Getting out of the bath, the camera then shows his bare bum from behind.

“Did we really need to see Prince Andrew’s bare a***?” many viewers asked, with journalist Rob Lownie adding: “Rufus Sewell is very good; the writing is very self-regarding; showing Prince Andrew‘s bum is very unnecessary.”

Sewell has spoken about the moment, revealing that he wore a prosthetic bum for the scene.

Scoop is available to stream on Netflix now. The film is based on a memoir by Sam McAlister, the former Newsnight producer who booked the interview with Prince Andrew.

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in ‘Scoop’ ( Netflix )

Written by Peter Moffat and Geoff Bussetil, Scoop also stars Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai and Sex Education actor Connor Swindles. Find The Independent’s review of the film here.

A rival project about Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview is being made by Prime Video, which has the backing of Maitlis. Instead of Sewell and Anderson, it will be Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson playing the lead roles.