The teaser trailer for Scream 6 has been released, and fans can expect a location change in the forthcoming film.

No longer set in Woodsboro like its predecessor, the latest instalment of the Scream franchise will take place in New York City.

Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera return as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, who have moved to New York in an attempt to start a fresh chapter and leave Woodsboro behind.

Released on 14 December, the teaser features a short clip of Sam and Tara on the subway with friends on Halloween night. The group soon realise they are surrounded by figures in Ghostface masks and panic visibly sets in.

A cryptic message appears on screen, reading: “In a city of millions, no one hears you scream.”

Friends star Courteney Cox has reprised her role as Gale Weathers, and Hayden Panettiere will also be returning as Kirby Reed.

They will be joined by new cast members Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, and Josh Segarra.

However, Scream’s leading lady Neve Campbell will not be in the new film. In June this year the actor, who has played Sidney Prescott in all five films, announced that she would be walking away from the franchise.

She said, in a statement to Variety: “Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.”

“I felt the offer presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” Campbell claimed, “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on”.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream' (Paramount/Spyglass)

Prescott will not just disappear from the film, though, Ortega confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in November.

The Wednesday actor teased: “There’s references to Sidney, of course. You know, it’s nice because there’s still a protectiveness in the script and that’s something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her and we want the best for her.”

Scream 6 will hit cinemas on 10 March 2023.