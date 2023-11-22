Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Melissa Barrera has reportedly been fired from Scream VII due to her Instagram posts about the Israel-Hamas war.

The 33-year-old Mexican actor joined the iconic slasher franchise in 2022, leading its fifth and sixth films alongside Jenna Ortega.

On Tuesday (21 November), sources confirmed to Deadline and Variety that Barrera has been dropped from Spyglass Media’s forthcoming sequel over the posts, which have been perceived as anti-Semitic.

In one social media post, the In the Heights breakout wrote: “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp.

“Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Variety’s source suggests that Barrera was fired over one post in particular that “floated an antisemitic trope that Jews control the media”. She wrote in an Instagram Story: “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”

When approached for comment, a Spyglass spokesperson directed The Independent to its statement to Variety , which said: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Representatives for Barrera did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

In another post, Barrera said: “As we all wake up to what is (and has been) happening in Gaza and see it for what it is, it is very important to also understand: Just like all Palestinians are NOT Hamas, All Jewish people are NOT the Israeli Govt.

“Do not blame, or hate on, a whole group of people because of what some are doing,” the actor added. “I stand with all those caught in the crossfire. I pray for freedom and peace for you and your families.”

Although there had been no casting confirmations announced yet, it was expected that Barrera would reprise her role as Sam Carpenter, the older sister of Tara Carpenter (played by Ortega) in Scream 7.

The news comes as it was reported that Susan Sarandon had been dropped by her talent agency UTA for comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City on 17 November.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” the Thelma and Louise actor, 77, reportedly said.