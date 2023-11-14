After dark in the South Hebron Hills, parents lie awake, listening for the settlers. A crunch of wheels on the dusty road means it’s time to scoop their children closer, to tell them they are loved, that they will be safe. By the time the engine cuts, car doors slam and the footsteps get louder, another night of terror is in motion.

In the Palestinian village of Umm al-Khair, residents described masked men in army uniforms overrunning their community last week. The men smashed residents’ mobile phones so no one could document the beatings that followed.

In nearby Susya, five men in similar dress beat Ahmad Nawaja, 38, underneath his olive tree. His daughters cried, he said, as the attackers slammed their rifle butts down on his body.