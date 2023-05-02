Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Screamfan has highlighted a detail that gives away who the killers are in the first film.

The 1996 slasher film, written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, launched one of the biggest horror franchises of all time.

In February, the sixth film in the series was released, starring Jenna Ortega, and received generally positive reviews from fans.

However, it’s the first movie, in which Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is terrorised by Ghostface, that remains the highlight of the franchise for many.

In the closing sequence, it’s revealed that the killer is not just one person, but two people: her boyfriend Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and his best friend Stu (Matthew Lillard).

The reveal often comes as a shock to those watching for the first time – but, if you kept your eyes peeled, you may have noticed a clue that gives it away.

On Twitter, @karlogan_ wrote: “Here’s how you can figure out who the killers are in Scream (1996) Billy and Stu never bothered to change their shoes.”

They accompanied their post with a still from the film showing both characters wearing the same boots Ghostface wears during a scene where Sidney is attacked in the school toilets.

But it’s also been highlighted that this was actually designed to be a red herring.

In reply, @CaligulaisEddie shared an interview with costume designer Cynthia Bergstrom in which it was revealed that the characters were given the same boots as Ghostface in an attempt to make it seem too obvious they were the killers.

The ‘Scream’ scene that gives away identity of Ghostface killers (Twitter)

Bergstrom also said in the interview with Footwear News in 2022: "We wanted the boots just to be really nondescript. Could a woman wear these boots? I remember when I was seeking the boots, it was important that they also came in women's sizes.”

Find The Independent’s review to Scream VI film here.