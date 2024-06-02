Neve Campbell explains why she’s returning to Scream franchise after quitting in 2022

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Neve Campbell has explained why she’s returning to the Scream franchise.

The actor, who played lead character Sindey Prescott in the slasher franchise’s first five films, announced in June 2022 she had walked away from the role over a pay dispute with the studio behind the series.

At the time, Campbell was attached to star in the sixth film, but dropped out, stating that the studio’s offer “did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise”.

She told her followers: “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.”

But in March 2024, Campbell revealed she would be reprising the role of Sidney in the forthcoming seventh instalment, telling her followers: “It’s always been such a blast and an honour to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies.

“My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Campbell has now elaborated on her reason for returning.

Speaking to People, the star suggested the studio offered her a salary that was much more in line with what she deserved, saying: “I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way. I think that means a lot to women and to society. I’m grateful to be able to step into Sidney’s shoes again and tell her story.”

Campbell also said she “was sad to miss the last one” as “those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me”.

Neve Campbell in the ‘Scream’ franchise ( Spyglass )

The sixth Scream film was released in January 2023 and became such a hit that a seventh was immediately greenlit.

However, the project was thrown into uncertainty after the firing of new lead star Melissa Barrera by production company Spyglass Media, who alleged that one of her pro-Palestine posts “floated an antisemitic trope that Jews control the media”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

In the Instagram message, she had written: “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”

Barrera’s firing was met with widespread criticism and, swiftly after, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, who played Barrera’s sister in the franchise, dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The film also lost its director Christoper Landon, who said his hiring was a “dream that turned into a nightmare”.

Melissa Barrera was dropped from seventh ‘Scream’ film ( Spyglass )

Campbell’s return to the Scream franchise arrived four months after the furore. The film does not have a release date.