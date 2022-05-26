Glen Powell says Jamie Lee Curtis gave him a condom with her face on it after sex scene

‘She said, “Thanks for the ride of a lifetime,”’ Powell recalled

Tom Murray
Thursday 26 May 2022 08:06
Comments
James Corden reenacts Top Gun stunts with Tom Cruise

Glen Powell has said that Jamie Lee Curtis gave him a condom with his face on it after they finished filming the 2015 horror-comedy series, Scream Queens.

Powell was appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week to promote his new film Top Gun: Maverick in which he plays one of the pilots.

Powell and Corden were discussing wrap gifts when the former said that his favourite gift he’s ever received from a co-star came from Curtis.

“My first scene on the show is – we're in bed, it's like a sex scene," Powell said of the Fox series.

Powell told Corden that halfway through the scene, Curtis asked him if he’d seen her 1985 movie Perfect, in which she plays a female aerobics instructor. Powell had not.

Recommended

He said that once filming wrapped, Curtis gave him Perfect on DVD and “a not-safe-for-work sort of contraception with her face on it”.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Glen Powell

(Getty Images/CBS)

Corden responded: “The DVD’s less interesting. She gave you a condom with her face on it?” To which Powell answered: “She said, ‘Thanks for the ride of a lifetime.’”

It’s not the first time Curtis has shared a NSFW joke with one of her young male costars. Back in 2020, Curtis responded to Chris Evans’ accidental nude photo leak by tweeting: “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!” Curtis, of course, played Evans’ mother in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in