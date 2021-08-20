Sean Penn and daughter Dylan had ‘two-hour standoff’ about mascara on film set

Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan had a “two-hour standoff” about mascara on the set of their new film.

The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker directs his daughter in the forthcoming Flag Day, which was met by risible reviews when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this summer.

While appearing together on Stephen Colbert’s US chat show on Thursday (19 August), Dylan recalled experiencing tension with her father on-set just once.

“We had one major, I think it was a two-hour standoff about a note that he had,” Dylan said. “About whether I could wear mascara or not wear mascara.”

After being asked by Colbert whether the pair hashed it out privately or in front of the crew, Dylan confirmed it played out publicly, and that her father “won” the argument.

“Once it was clear that she was making the wrong decision, I just went and sat down,” Sean added. “And then the silence was one the crew had to live with for two hours while the Penns figured it out.”

Dylan Penn, sans mascara, alongside her father in ‘Flag Day' (MGM/United Artists)

Flag Day revolves around a young woman who must come to terms with the emotional wounds left behind by her father, a prominent con artist.

Dylan is one of two children born to Sean and his former wife Robin Wright. Their other child, son Hopper, also appears in Flag Day.

Flag Day is released in US cinemas today (20 August), with a UK release yet to be determined.