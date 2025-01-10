Actor films narrow escape from Palisades fire as he’s nearly forced into the ocean

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Sebastian Harrison barely escaped with his life as the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfires approached his $2.4 million Malibu beachfront estate on Tuesday night (January 7).

The 59-year-old former Spaghetti Western movie star filmed the whole ordeal from a formation of boulders he was hiding behind as he watched his entire property go up in flames.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Harrison, known for his roles in Italian movies Bianco Apache and Fratelli d’Italia, described the “treacherous” scenes, saying: “It was hell. It was inferno... Sometimes there was no wind and all of a sudden you got a huge gust with so many orange sparks that it was a wall, you couldn’t see anything...

“I really couldn’t see because of all the orange, breathing smoke and everything... I fell on my rib, and then I just took cover behind the rocks, and there were sheets of embers just going over me.”

Follow live updates on the California fires here

“Houses on each side were on fire, they were swerving in and out of debris, there were trash cans flying, there were big pieces of tree flying in the middle of the road,” he added.

In one clip, Harrison could be seen cowering behind the rocks as he narrates the scene: “I’m still hiding behind the boulders. Yeah, all the firemen got the hell out of here. They evacuated quickly, and I should’ve followed suit. But quite honestly, my car wouldn’t start.”

open image in gallery Sebastian Harrison captures the moment his Malibu beachfront home is engulfed in flames ( Sebastian Harrison / The Telegraph )

While he had evacuated his 89-year-old father, Richard, who lived next door, Harrison explained to The Telegraph that he stayed behind despite receiving evacuation notices to try and protect the home that he shared with his wife, Livia Pillmann.

“I was the only one there,” he said, sharing that he used a hose to water the roof and removed outdoor furniture to try and keep the fire from spreading across the three-acre property.

His efforts, however, were in vain as he was forced to eventually flee.

open image in gallery Sebastian Harrison’s home after being destroyed by the Palisades fire ( Sebastian Harrison/The Telegraph )

“I thought, ‘Oh, I think I really need to get out of here, but there’s no one here to help me’,” Harrison said. “I mean, I have, you know, nerves of steel, but there was a point when I, you know, I thought I could catch on fire.”

Harrison filmed another series of clips, which showed his entire home overtaken by flames. “The house is on fire. That’s the guest house on fire. That’s the main house,” he said.

open image in gallery Sebastian Harrison and his wife, Livia Pillmann, reunite after Harrison’s rescue ( Sebastian Harrison/The Telegraph )

Pillmann, a Hungarian-born actor, has since shared a slideshow of images on Instagram showing the charred remains of their home.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share the news of the recent fire that destroyed our property. It’s hard to find the words when you’re faced with something like this. The flames took so much, but we’re holding on to the memories that live on in our hearts,” she wrote in the caption.

“Swipe through these pictures to see the aftermath. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s also a reminder of the fragility of life and the strength we find in the most difficult moments.”

Harrison and Pillmann aren’t the only celebrities to have tragically lost their home in the fire. Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia and James Woods are among the numerous Hollywood stars to have seen their homes reduced to ashes.