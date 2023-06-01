Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Sergio Calderón has died, aged 77.

The actor, who appeared in the Disney franchise as well as 1997 film Men in Black, had an acting career spanning six decades.

A family spokesperson confirmed the actor died in a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday (31 May) of natural causes.

During his career, Calderón worked with renowned director Sergio Leone on his penultimate film, the 1971 thriller Duck, You Sucker, and John Huston twice in The Bridge in the Jungle and Under the Volcano.

The Bridge in the Jungle was his first credit. After moving to Mexico City when he was 10, Calderón studied at the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores.

In Men in Black, his character is the one whose head appears on the end of a sword, which is brandished to Tommy Lee Jones’s character, K, by an alien crossing the US-Mexico border line.

Calderón starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), playing one of the film’s Pirate Lords alongside Rolling Stones band member Keith Richards. His character was Captain Eduardo Villanueva of the Adriatic Sea.

His Instagram bio reads: “In love with life, passionate of the films I’ve made and the ones on the horizon. You might think I’m an Alien or a Pirate!”

Calderón’s other appearances include horror film The Ruins (2008), comedy sequel Little Fockers (2010) as well as Pamela Adlon’s series Better Things.

Sergio Calderon with Keith Richards on set of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ (Twitter)

Calderónis survived by his wife, Karen Dakin, children Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin, son-in-law Raaj; and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria.