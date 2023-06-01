✕ Close Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary pay tribute to This Morning's Phillip Schofield

ITV has ordered a review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning, following allegations of a “toxic” culture on the show and in the wake of Schofield admitting that he lied about having an affair with a younger colleague.

The network’s bosses are facing questions from MPs over the scandal, with a Westminster source telling iNews that the hearing scheduled for 5 June “is scheduled to be scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5”.

Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has continued to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.

Schofield’s former co-host Holly Willoughby has reportedly “made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and [has] nothing to hide”.

The source told The Sun that Willoughby “will return to This Morning as planned on Monday 5 June and carry on like the professional she is”.