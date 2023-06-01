Phillip Schofield – live: ITV orders review of This Morning host’s departure ahead of Holly Willoughby return
The network is being questioned after Phillip Schofield admitted to lying about his affair with a much younger colleague
ITV has ordered a review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning, following allegations of a “toxic” culture on the show and in the wake of Schofield admitting that he lied about having an affair with a younger colleague.
The network’s bosses are facing questions from MPs over the scandal, with a Westminster source telling iNews that the hearing scheduled for 5 June “is scheduled to be scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5”.
Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has continued to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.
Schofield’s former co-host Holly Willoughby has reportedly “made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and [has] nothing to hide”.
The source told The Sun that Willoughby “will return to This Morning as planned on Monday 5 June and carry on like the professional she is”.
ITV has ordered an external legal review into Phillip Schofield’s acrimonious departure from This Morning, saying: “We feel badly let down.”
Chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said a barrister will carry out a review of the facts after the 61-year-old resigned and was dropped by his talent agency admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.
In a letter to culture secretary Lucy Frazer, she also referred to wider stories about This Morning, including allegations of a “toxic culture” by former presenter Dr Ranj Singh.
Barrister will carry out review of facts around ‘This Morning’ star’s departure from programme
MPs to question ITV over Phillip Schofield affair controversy
ITV is set to be questioned by MPs about the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield.
It’s been reported by iNews that the channel’s bosses, including chief executive Carolyn McCall, are expected to sit before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee on Tuesday 5 June.
Bosses are set to face tough questions after denying having any knowledge of secret relationship
Phillip Schofield’s statement in full addressing ‘This Morning’ affair scandal
Phillip Schofield admitted to “lying” about an affair with a This Morning employee in lengthy statement issued on Friday 26 May.
Less than one week after he quit This Morning, Schofield was dropped by his agents and announced he has formally cut ties with ITV after more than 20 years.
Read Phillip Schofield’s full statement addressing ‘This Morning’ scandal
‘I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV,’ he said
Voices: Lies, scandal and celebrity showdowns: Can This Morning ever recover?
“The real issue is bigger than the scandalous optics. It’s how the developments have made viewers feel,” writes Rhea Freeman.
Opinion: I’m a brand expert – this is what will happen to This Morning
The real issue is bigger than the scandalous optics. It’s how the developments have made viewers feel
Watch Phillip Schofield's final sign off from This Morning
Peter Andre weighs in on Phillip Schofield scandal on GB News
Peter Andre has made his presenting debut on the GB News breakfast show.
The singer swapped his microphone for an autocue on Wednesday to present the top news stories of the day alongside co-host Ellie Costello.
50-year-old Andre weighed in on debates including the “scandal” surrounding former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and his affair with a “much younger” ITV colleague.
Peter Andre makes presenting debut on GB News
The Mysterious Girl singer weighed in on the day’s debates, including around Phillip Schofield
Who are the key players in the This Morning Phillip Schofield drama?
As questions continue to be asked following Phillip Schofield resigning from ITV and admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague, we take a look at the key players at the broadcaster along with former This Morning presenters.
Dame Carolyn McCall has written to the Culture Secretary and Ofcom about the presenter’s departure from This Morning.
Read ITV’s letter on Phillip Schofield review in full
Read ITV’s letter on Phillip Schofield review in full: ‘We feel badly let down’
Dame Carolyn McCall has written to the Culture Secretary and Ofcom about the presenter’s departure from This Morning
ITV addresses speculation over This Morning’s fate after Phillip Schofield admits to affair
ITV has reacted to speculation that its daytime show This Morning could be cancelled over the Phillip Schofield scandal.
Broadcaster is under scrutiny after former presenter admitted he lied about his relationship with ITV colleague
Holly Willoughby responds to Phillip Schofield’s This Morning affair scandal in brief statement
Phillip Schofield’s This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby has issued a brief statement about Schofield’s affair scandal.
‘It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,’ Willoughby wrote