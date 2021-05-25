Seth Rogen has said he imagines Tom Cruise “is not thrilled” about the “absurd” Scientology story he wrote about him in his new book.

The actor, who has released a book of essays detailing awkward encounters with some of Hollywood’s most famous stars, appeared on Good Morning Britain where he reflected on the reaction he might receive from certain actors, including Cruise and Nicolas Cage.

In the essay collection, titled Yearbook, Rogen alleges that the Mission: Impossible actor broached the topic of Scientology with him and director Judd Apatow at the “peak of Cruise “mania” around 15 years ago,

Acknowledging that Cruise has been looking increasingly “weird” in the press at the time, Rogen claims the actor told him: “I think the pharmaceutical industry is making me look bad.”

Rogen also claims Cruise said: “If you give me an hour to just explain it to you what Scientology is, it’ll blow your mind.”

On GMB, Rogen said: “He started to say that he felt the media was manipulating how he was coming across,” which he believed was “all because of Scientology”.

On how he believed Cruise would react to the alleged encounter being shared in the new book, Rogen stated: “I imagine he’s not thrilled… who knows? I wouldn’t be happy if I was him and I wrote what I wrote about him in the book.”

Cruise is one of Scientology’s most famous followers, having described the religion as “beautiful”. He has followed Scientology since being introduced to the organisation by his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1986.

The Independent has contacted Cruise’s representatives for comment.

Seth Rogen appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ to discuss his new book (ITV)

Just last week, Cage responded to an extremely odd alleged encounter Rogen shared in his book, calling the Knocked Up actor a “great storyteller”.

Watch Good Morning Britain weekdays on ITV from 6am and ITV Hub.