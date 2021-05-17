Nicolas Cage has responded to Seth Rogen’s alleged bizarre encounter with the actor in a recent interview.

Rogen was promoting his new essay collection, titled Yearbook, when he revealed he had once spoken to Cage about a possible appearance in the 2011 film The Green Hornet.

He claimed that Cage came up with the idea of playing the character he was auditioning for as “a white Jamaican guy”.

Rogen told radio personality Howard Stern that the idea “set off a lot of alarms”, which intensified when he went to Cage’s house to discuss the role.

It was here that Cage proceeded to perform a non-scripted monologue in a Bahamian accent.

One year later, James Franco played a similar role in Spring Breakers (2012). Rogen suggested previously to GQ that Cage must have watched the film during the second lockdown as he recently texted him highlighting the similarities to his audition.

According to Rogen, Cage believes Franco stole the idea.

Discussing his decision to recount the interaction publicly, Rogen said: “I mean, [Cage] already doesn’t like me, is the point. So he’ll continue not to like me!”

Cage has now responded to Rogen’s story, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I like Seth. He’s a funny guy and clearly a good storyteller. I wish him luck with his book.”

Seth Rogen revealed alleged encounter with Nicolas Cage (Getty Images for SXSW)

Rogen recently revealed he has no plans to work with Franco again following allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor.

The actor, who said the allegations have affected their friendship, added: “I look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now.”

Rogen said that his decision to no longer work with the actor was “not a coincidence”, stating: “I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic.”

James Franco and Seth Rogen’s friendship affected by former’s misconduct allegations (Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Legal representatives for Franco originally responded to the misconduct claims, calling them “false and inflammatory”.

