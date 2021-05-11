Seth Rogen fans are struggling to recognise actor without his beard in new photo

There have been a lot of headlines about Hollywood stars looking “unrecognisable” lately, but Seth Rogen genuinely looks extremely different in a new photo he’s shared online.

The star is appearing in new Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which is set to tell the story of Pamela Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee back when their sex tape was stolen and publicly leaked.

Rogen has been cast in the show alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan, whose respective transformations into the former married couple have left people in awe. Rogen is playing Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape.

It turns out that all Rogen had to do to make himself equally as unrecognisable was to shave off his beard and grow a mullet.

After posting a selfie from the show’s set, his fans couldn’t believe their eyes, with one replying: “Is that you Seth??? That’s a different person I swear.”

One other fan said: “I didn’t recognise you lol.”

Anderson and Lee, the drummer of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, were married from 1995 to 1998.

Seth Rogen is genuinely unrecognisable in a selfie from the set of ‘Pammy & Tom’ (Instagram)

Rogen recently revealed that he has “no plans” to work with James Franco again after the actor faced allegations of sexual misconduct. The pair have collaborated on multiple projects.

He also said he “very much regrets” making a joke about Franco speaking to underage girls on SNL in 2014.

In 2019, actors Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filed a lawsuit alleging that Franco had intimidated students at Studio 4, the since-closed acting and film school he founded, into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.

The suit alleged that Franco “sought to create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education” with the promise of potential roles in his films for those who took part.

A deal was reached in February 2021, with both Tither-Kaplan and Gaal agreeing to drop their individual claims under the agreement. However, elements of the lawsuit may live on in the future.

Legal representatives for Franco originally responded to the misconduct claims, calling them “false and inflammatory”.

Rogen, who produces Amazon Prime Video series Invincible, is currently promoting his new book Yearbook, which is being has been published by Sphere.