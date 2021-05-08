Lily James has undergone an unrecognisable transformation into Pamela Anderson for a brand new series about the Baywatch star.

The new Hulu show, title Pam & Tommy, is set to tell the story of Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee back when their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.

Lee is being played by Avengers star Sebastian Stan, who has shared an equally as unrecognisable photo of himself in character on Instagram.

Many have been left unable to tell the difference between the actors and the characters they are playing.

Twitter user Jarrett Wieselman wrote: “Lily James as Pam Anderson is more perfect than I could have realised.”

Another person added: “That’s NOT Lily James *goes and Google’s pictures of Lily just to check comes back and squints a lot brain explodes trying to work this out* – Stan looks awesome but I still can’t get my head round that’s Lily.”

See the photo of James as Anderson for yourself below.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in new series ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Twitter)

Anderson and Lee, the drummer of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, were married from 1995 to 1998.

Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen will will also appear in the project, according to Deadline.

British star James can be seen in the BBC’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit of Love.

The first episode will be broadcast on BBC One this Sunday (9 May) at 9pm.