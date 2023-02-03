Jump to content

Seth Rogen explains why he isn’t a fan of Marvel films: ‘This is not for me’

There is one reason he’s grateful for them, though

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 03 February 2023 13:24
Comments
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Seth Rogen has shared his honest views on Marvel movies.

The actor, whose credits include Knocked Up and Pineapple Express, acknowledged that the high-profile releases inspired The Boys, which he produces for Prime Video.

However, he said that he believes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was launched in 2008 with Iron Man, appeals more to younger audiences.

“I think that Kevin Feige [Marvel Studios President] is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers,” Rogen told Total Film.

“But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know?”

He said that this belief catches him off guard whenever he sits down to watch a new release.

“There are times where I will forget,” he continued. “I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.’”

Rogen said that the first issue of Garth Ennis’ graphic novel The Boys was “a great addition to this landscape” as it’s the same genre, “but not considering younger audiences in the slightest”.

He added: “If anything, it’s much more geared towards adult audiences.”

Seth Rogen isn’t a fan of Marvel films

(Getty Images)

The actor said that The Boys wouldn’t “exist” without Marvel films.

The fourth season of the series is in production now.

Meanwhile, Rogen can currently be seen in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, which has been nominated for Best Picture.

