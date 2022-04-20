Seth Rogen had a brilliant reaction to American fast food chain Jack in the Box and its new promotional “Pineapple Express” milkshake.

Rogen replied to the restaurant on Twitter, saying the drink has no affiliation with him or his 2008 stoner comedy classic of the same name.

“Pineapple Express” milkshakes were being sold for $4.20 (£3.23) on 20 April, colloquially known as 420 – a holiday that celebrates marijuana culture.

“This has nothing to do with the movie Pineapple Express,” Rogen tweeted alongside Jack in the Box’s advertisement.

“We had nothing to do with this and weren’t asked if we wanted our film associated with this. And obviously if we did a tie in, it would have to be to promote those bizarre f***ing diarrhea inducing taco things they sell.”

Jack in the Box did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

The restaurant, which is not available in the UK, promised to plant a tree for every Pineapple Express shake purchase.

According to ScreenRant, Jack in the Box has tried to appeal to stoner clientele before with a “Late Night Munchies Meal” aimed at those who gain a big appetite after smoking.

Rogen stars alongside James Franco in Pineapple Express, with the pair playing two stoners who wind up on the run from hitmen after witnessing a drug dealer murder their competitor.

Rogen revealed in 2020 that a sequel to the highly popular comedy was shot down by Sony due to a budget dispute.

“We tried to make one [a sequel] and thanks to the Sony hack you can actually find the email when Sony decided to kill the movie and not make it,” he said. “It was something we were very open to several years ago, but Sony was not that interested in it.”