Marvel’s latest action film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its Hollywood premiere on Monday (16 August), and fans have been impressed by the “jaw-dropping” action in the film.

Shang-Chi follows the story of Simu Liu’s hero who confronts the past he thought he left behind, but is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

The film, which is scheduled for release in cinemas on 3 September, stars Awkwafina as Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai as Mandarin, and Chinese-American actor Fala Chen as Leiko Wu, among others.

Many fans are calling the film “phenomenal”, “beautiful” and “hilarious”.

Actor Wendy Lee Szany wrote: “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi.”

“Shang-Chi is the perfect balance of fun, heart and action! And when I say action, I mean jaw-dropping action! @SimuLiu is the perfect addition to the #MCU!” wrote another fan.

Producer Brandon Davis also has nice things to say about the film. He wrote: “#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! Lots of people are about to have a new favourite Marvel hero. Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!”

“#ShangChi is fantastic. It’s full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu’s name if you don’t already. Marvel has another hit on its hands,” Business Insider correspondent Kirsten Acuna wrote.

Get Fandom’s managing editor Eric Goldman praised Liu for his acting.

He wrote: “I really dug #ShangChi! There is a lot not in the trailers (maybe avoid ads in the next couple of weeks I fear will show more?) and it has its own vibe and distinct elements that make it stand out and not feel like a standard origin story. And Simu Liu makes for an awesome hero.”