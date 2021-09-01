The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is advocating in support of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to ensure the film scores a successful opening day.

The new Marvel film arrives in theatres on Friday (3 September), before airing on Disney Plus 45 days later.

The film follows the story of martial-arts master Shang-Chi (played by Simu Liu), who confronts a past he thought he had left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Shang-Chi is the first Marvel film to feature an Asian character in the lead role.

Alongside Liu, Shang-Chi stars a line-up of many other Asian actors including Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai, and Chinese-American actor Fala Chen.

Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up to raise funds to purchase tickets for the film, so that fans are able to watch the movie for free in the coming week.

A non-profit organisation named The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and Gold House has also been hosting free screenings of the movie.

The organisation conducted their premiere event at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles two weeks ago, and are set to host their second “Gold Open” screening of “Shang-Chi” in New York City on Monday (6 September).

“If we can show that we can actually hold our own ground opening weekend through the biggest film franchise in the world, that is going to unlock other opportunities in other major franchises, as well as independent films, for AAPIs to lead,” Gold House’s president Bing Chen told CNN.

He added: “We’re two-thirds of the world and there are still people who don’t believe we can open films... A single movie does not change the world forever, but it does start to stoke it.”

So far, the first reviews of the film have been positive with fans calling the film “phenomenal”, “beautiful” and “hilarious”.

Read The Independent’s review of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here.