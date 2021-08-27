Simu Liu, the star of Marvel Studios’ forthcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has teased a future crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor plays Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist, in the forthcoming MCU instalment.

Speaking to Associated Press, Liu teased a “hypothetical” crossover with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who recently became the MCU’s new Captain America at the end of the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“I mean, obviously being the Marvel nerd I am, I have watched every single DC plus Marvel show, and I thought his monologue at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier was just so fantastic,” said Liu.

“And the way that he embodies the role and the poise, what a perfect way to wrap up the arc of the Falcon, and then what a beautiful way to begin another chapter as the new Captain America.”

It was confirmed earlier this month that Mackie’s version of Captain America will be fronting a forthcoming movie, the fourth in the Captain America series.

In his interview, Liu specifically mentioned a “hypothetical” crossover between his character and Mackie’s, saying: “Again, this is a purely hypothetical thing – I would, hypothetically, love to potentially, perhaps, maybe someday work with him… if that was on the cards.

“Maybe, again, not sure, cannot confirm nor deny. I’ve already said too much!”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out in cinemas on 3 September 2021.