Marvel boss Kevin Feige has responded to Simu Liu’s criticism of Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Liu, who stars in the forthcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, had called out Chapek’s description of the film as an “experiment”.

Chapek had said Shang-Chi was “an interesting experiment for us” due to its shortened 45-day theatrical window.

Writing on Twitter, Liu, who is the first actor of Asian heritage to play the lead in an MCU film, said: “We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers.

“We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f*** up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

Feige, the producer who oversees the entire MCU, then reacted to Liu’s words at the Shang-Chi premiere.

“He [Liu] is not a shy man,” said Feige. “I think in that particular tweet you can see, and I think everyone does, a misunderstanding. It was not the intention.

“The proof is in the movie and we swing for the fences as we always do. With the amount of creative energy we put in and the budget, there’s no expense spared to bring this origin story to the screen.”

Shang-Chi is released in cinemas on 3 September