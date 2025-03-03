Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While it’s not news that Sharon Stone still has her iconic Basic Instinct minidress, the actor has shared a significant contract clause that allowed her to keep it and the reason she added it in the first place.

The Total Recall star shared in a new interview that production on a TV film she made in the 1980s sold off her entire wardrobe, and the idea of someone being able to rifle through underwear she wore embarrassed her to the extent she added a clause to her contract that ensured it would never happen again.

“After I did a television film in the 1980s they sold my wardrobe at a discount at the studio to make their money back, and they were selling my underwear. I was so embarrassed and uncomfortable that the crew guys were rummaging around in my underpants, I thought ‘never again,’” Stone told The Times.

“So I had it put into my contracts that I keep all my clothes from films, unless they are studio rentals.”

Besides the white minidress from Basic Instinct’s interrogation scene, Stone said she kept her clothes from Casino as well.

“I keep the white minidress from Basic Instinct in a safe but have a ton of shoes from that movie in my closet, like black split-toe Gucci heels and strappy gold-studded ones. The rest of the costumes are in storage.

“The clothes from Casino were magnificent. What an amazing job Rita Ryack, the costume designer, did. I took the Pucci jacket that Ginger dies in.”

open image in gallery Sharon Stone in the famous interrogation scene in ‘Basic Instinct' ( StudioCanal/Shutterstock )

Stone also talked about her “most treasured item” of clothing, explaining that it was one her best friends gave her.

“I have an aubergine silk velvet bathrobe that my best friends Jill and Adele gave me maybe 40 years ago. It still looks brand new. Each one of the three of us had a severe brain injury. I had a stroke [in 2001], Adele had a terrible car accident and Jill got brain cancer and died. If I had to walk out of the house with one thing on, it would be this robe.”

Last year, Stone opened up about her stroke and the harrowing aftermath that led to people taking “advantage” of her and leaving her with “zero money”.

“I had a death experience and then they brought me back. I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was shoved to the front of my face. It wasn’t positioned in my head where it was before,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2024.

“And while that was happening, everything changed,” she explained. “My sense of smell, my sight, my touch. I couldn’t read for a couple of years. Things were stretched and I was seeing colour patterns. A lot of people thought I was going to die.”

open image in gallery Last year, Stone opened up about the harrowing aftermath of her stroke that led to people taking ‘advantage’ of her and leaving her with ‘zero money’ ( Getty Images )

It took Stone, now 66, seven years to fully recover from the medical incident, and in that time, she said: “People took advantage of me.”

“I had $18m saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people’s names,” Stone shared. “I had zero money.”

However, instead of hanging onto any “bitterness or anger”, she said she “decided to stay present and let go.”

“If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive,” Stone added. “So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose.”