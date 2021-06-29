Sharon Stone recreates iconic Basic Instinct moment in casual attire on Instagram

Sharon Stone has recreated her iconic pose from Basic Instinct in a new Instagram post

The 1992 thriller starring Stone as Catherine Tramell opposite Michael Douglas’s Nick Curran is often credited as the actor’s breakout role.

In one of the film’s most memorable moments, Stone’s character is at a police precinct under interrogation for the murder of a rock star.

While smoking a cigarette, Catherine – who wears a white dress and white coat – crosses and uncrosses her legs to reveal she is not wearing any underwear.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (28 June), the actor wore a t-shirt depicting a cartoon version of the scene. Stone is also holding what appears to be a makeup product instead of a cigarette.

The 63-year-old accompanied the photo, which has since received more than 100,000 likes, with the caption: “Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt @groovyshelly.”

In 2019, the Oscar-nominated actor recreated the moment on stage when accepting GQ’s Woman of the Year award.

Stone has since alleged that she was tricked into showing her bare crotch, with Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven maintaining that “Sharon is lying”.