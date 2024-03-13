Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Stone has identified the late producer she alleges suggested she sleep with her Sliver co-star Billy Baldwin to improve their on-screen chemistry.

The now-66-year-old actor first wrote about the incident in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

She refrained from naming the alleged producer at the time; however, speaking on a recent episode of the Louis Theroux Podcast, she named the producer as the late Robert Evans.

Evans, best known for his work on Rosemary’s Baby and The Godfather, died of natural causes in 2019. He was 89.

Recalling the moment, the Basic Instinct actor said that she “should’ve been on set” but was told to meet Evans in his office to discuss her chemistry with Baldwin, now 61.

“[Evan’s] running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better,” Stone remembered. “And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem.”

Explaining Evan’s logic, she said: “If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry on-screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie.

Sharon Stone and Robert Evans (Getty Images)

“And the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress, who could just f*** him and get things back on track. And the real problem is that I was such a tight ass,” Stone added.

The Independent has contacted Baldwin’s representative for comment.

The 1993 mystery thriller saw Stone play Carly, a successful book editor who, after moving into a luxury apartment building, discovers that several female tenants have been murdered. She then becomes romantically involved with the prime suspect (Baldwin).

Stone has been a prominent voice in Hollywood’s #MeToo movement, detailing her experiences in her memoir.

Last November, she spoke about an encounter with an unnamed Sony executive who she says exposed himself to her during a meeting.

On an episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Stone claimed that when she met with the executive, he began complimenting her before he “came walking right up in front of me and he said, ‘But first...’ and he took his penis right out in my face”.

She said that the executive’s assistant eventually led her out of the room, before adding that this was “not the last of many weird experiences like this in my career”.

“I specifically did not name names in my book, because it’s a pointless exercise, they know who they are,” Stone said. “They so know who they are – I haven’t worked in 20 years.”