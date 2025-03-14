Sharon Stone says she was ‘cast and removed’ unexpectedly from Another Simple Favour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon Stone has claimed she was cast and then dropped from Another Simple Favour, Paul Feig’s forthcoming thriller sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

The Basic Instinct star, 67, released a comment on social media about her involvement in the project after the film's world premiere took place at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

Another Simple Favour has already been embroiled in drama ahead of its release on 1 May, with Feig being forced to comment on speculation that Lively and Kendrick were “feuding” at the premiere.

Writing on Instagram, Stone said sarcastically: ““I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it,” alongside a series of applause emojis, per Variety.

Another Simple Favour will follow returning characters Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri in Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

“Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Released in 2018, A Simple Favour is a twisty black-comedy mystery film based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell. It follows Smothers as she tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious, glamorous friend.

open image in gallery Sharon Stone has claimed she was cast and removed from ‘Another Simple Favor’ without explanation ( Getty )

Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Elena Sofia Ricci, and Allison Janney are set to star in the new instalment, with Henry Golding returning presumably in his role as Emily’s ex-husband. Stone was not reported to have been cast.

The Independent has contacted Feig for comment.

The film comes amid Lively’s lawsuit with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, as she sued him in December for sexual harassment and for trying to “destroy” her reputation.

Months before she filed the lawsuit, fans had accused Lively of being a “mean girl”, as some of her old interviews were resurfacing, and they criticised her “tone-deaf approach” to advertising It Ends With Us, given it’s about domestic violence.

open image in gallery Blake Lively as Emily in ‘A Simple Favor’ ( Lionsgate )

During the premiere for Another Simple Favour earlier this week, Kendrick was asked what it meant to her to be working with Lively again.

“Oh you know,” she said coyly, continuing to walk along the red carpet to greet fans.

Meanwhile, when Lively was asked what it means “to be back with Anna”, she had a more enthusiastic response: “Oh, it’s the best!” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so happy to be here.”