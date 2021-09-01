Rob Morrow explains why Last Dance co-star Sharon Stone made him forget his lines

Rob Morrow, who starred alongside Sharon Stone in the 1996 film Last Dance, has reflected on what it was like working with the actor.

In the movie, Stone played Cindy Liggett, a death row inmate who was convicted of double murder. Morrow played her clemency lawyer, Rick Hayes, who tried to argue that his client was high on cocaine when she committed the murders in her youth.

Posting on Facebook this week, Morrow wrote: “Every day, inches from @sharonstone I would get lost in her sublime beauty, often forgetting my lines. The great director @bruceberesford, sympathetic to my rapture, would give me a little poke and in his Aussie accent, he would whisper, ‘Rob, snap out of it, mate.’”

Last Dance was panned by critics upon its release, with many comparing it unfavourably to the 1995 hit film Dead Man Walking, an Academy Award-winning drama about the death penalty starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn.

“Most of my friends said it wasn’t good,” Morrow wrote in his post. “The story deals w/redemption, which can be a hard pill for many of us to swallow, but essential for hope & progress.”

Earlier this week, Stone announced the death of her baby nephew, days after he suffered from total organ failure.

She posted a video of her nephew, whose name was River, set to Eric Clapton’s “Tears In Heaven”, along with the words: “River William Stone, Sept 8, 2020 - Aug 30, 2021.”