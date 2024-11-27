Sharon Stone condemns ‘ignorant, arrogant’ Americans for Trump win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sharon Stone has hit out at “ignorant” American voters who supported President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

The Basic Instinct star, 66, made the remarks on Monday (November 25) at a panel discussion at Italy’s Torino Film Festival, where she was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

During the event, Stone was asked about the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which happened to fall on the same day as her award.

“We have to stop and think about who we choose for government,” she responded. “And if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself.

“You know, Italy has seen fascism. Italy has seen these things. You guys, you understand what happens. You have seen this before,” she continued.

“My country is in its adolescence,” Stone added. “Adolescence is very arrogant; adolescence thinks it knows everything; adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant, and we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence. We have not seen this before in our country.”

She further explained: “Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivety. What I can say is that the only way that we can help with these issues is to help each other.”

Sharon Stone calls out ‘ignorant, arrogant’ Trump supporters ( Getty Images )

The longtime activist and philanthropist’s comments come shortly after Alec Baldwin shared similar sentiments at a special screening of his 1990 film The Hunt for Red October.

“Americans are very uninformed about reality, what’s really going on,” the 66-year-old Rust star told the audience. “With climate change, Ukraine, Israel — you name it. All the biggest topics in the world, Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Both Hollywood actors had previously voiced their support for Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m all in for Kamala Harris,” Stone said in August. “It’s not only because she’s a woman and because we see clearly in businesses that women leaders are better leaders, and that men who hire women within their companies do better.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin, who earlier this year was dismissed of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, shared his support of Harris earlier this month.

“One candidate, I don’t think has the bonafides [sic], doesn’t have the passion, doesn’t have the belief to do what’s necessary,” he said in an Instagram video. “And the other candidate, although they may not dot every ‘i’ or cross every ‘t,’ in terms of environmental protection, they’re far better than their opponent.”