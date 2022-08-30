Jump to content
Shonka Dukureh death: Elvis actor died from natural causes, authorities say

Dukureh was found dead at her apartment in Nashville, US, last month

Maanya Sachdeva
Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:25
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis trailer

Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death has been disclosed by authorities, according to US media reports.

The Elvis actor, who was also a blues singer, was found dead at her apartment in Nashville, US last month. She was 44.

Dukureh, who is survived by her two young children, died from heart-related conditions or “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease”, it has now emerged.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the coroner on Monday (29 August) ruled that the late actor’s death was due to natural causes.

Hypertensive heart disease refers to a group of medical problems, including heart failure, that are caused by chronic high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, atherosclerosis is the build-up of cholestrol plaque in the walls of the arteries, causing obstruction of blood flow. It can cause heart attacks or strokes over time, as the blockage intensifies.

Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment on 21 July.

At the time, it was reported that her son discovered Dukureh unresponsive, before alerting one of their neighbours. The neighbour then called emergency services.

Dukureh was best known to play the role of Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler in the Elvis biopic.

She also appeared onstage with Doja Cat at Coachella this year to collaborate on the song “Vegas” for the Elvis soundtrack.

In April, Dukureh told Shadow and Act about her experience working on the Elvis biopic.

“It’s been amazing and I’m looking forward to doing it all over again,” she had said. “It’s just been a dream. I didn’t even know it was a dream [of mine] until I really got there and experienced everything, but it has really been a chance of a lifetime, this life-altering experience.”

