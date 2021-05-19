Fans are trying to draw Shrek from memory – and the results are hilarious

People are taking part in a social media challenge to draw Shrek from memory – and the results are hilarious.

Yesterday (18 May), fans celebrated the 20th anniversary of Shrek. The Dreamworks animated film about an ogre and his friend Donkey who are tasked with escorting Princess Fiona to the evil Lord Farquaad was an instant hit when it was released in 2001.

In celebration of the film turning 20, the #DrawShrekFromMemory hashtag has been trending on Twitter with hundreds of fans participating.

The trend appears to have been started by British comedian Guy Kelly, Twitter username @brainmage.

Kelly shared a post yesterday (18 May), reading: “It looks like Shrek discourse is happening, so it’s time for my favourite thing: DRAW SHREK FROM MEMORY. Can draw? Good! Can’t draw? EVEN BETTER!!”

He added: “Don’t you DARE look at a Shrek beforehand. Draw him! Post him! Cram the picture with half remembered details #DrawShrekFromMemory.”

The beloved ogre character has become a fan favourite since the film’s release in May 2001.

Check out people’s attempts at drawing the famous ogre below...