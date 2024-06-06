Whoopi Goldberg reunites Sister Act 2 cast for 30th anniversary performance

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It was a happy day for Sister Act 2 fans all over the world as Whoopi Goldberg reunited the cast for a special performance marking the musical film’s 30th anniversary.

On Wednesday’s edition of The View (5 June), the actor and TV host welcomed the cast of the 1993 sequel to perform some songs for the audience, three decades after their last performance together.

The episode saw Goldberg don a nun’s habit and reprise her role of Sister Mary Clarence, a lounge singer in disguise who returns to her old high school to assist the ailing choir.

One of the most memorable moments in the film was when the teen choir gives their first successful performance of the hymn “Oh Happy Day”, as student Ahmal (Ryan Toby) steals the show with his solo.

Toby and several cast members, including The War and Treaty singer Tanya Trotter returned to recreate the performance, complete with Goldberg at the front conducting the choir.

The cast also sang their hip-hop-infused arrangement of “Joyful, Joyful”, which the choir performs at a competition at the film’s end. Lauryn Hill plays Rita, a talented student vocalist, who defies the wishes of her strict mother (Sheryl Lee Ralph) to sing a stirring solo, backed by her friends.

However, Hill did not return for the reunion; fellow castmate and War and Treaty singer Tanya Trotter sang the lead in her place.

Following the performance, an emotional Goldberg broke down in tears and spoke about why both Sister Act 2 and its 1992 original still resonate with fans.

Sister Act 2 reunion ( The View / screengrab )

“Worldwide, it doesn’t matter how old you are, you are the age of those kids when you see the movie,” Goldberg said. “You’re the age of them and you remember your time and you remember how happy you were that you didn’t have to go to Catholic school.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“But then you remember how sorry you are that you didn’t get to go to Catholic school and you missed out on teachers like this. So I think people just feel themselves here.”

Other returning cast members included Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Monica Calhoun, Alex Martin, David Kater, Frank Odell Howard, Dionna Nichelle, Jermaine Montell, DeeDee Magno Hall, Ashley Thompson and Deondray Gossfield.

The episode also included video messages from cast members who couldn’t attend the reunion, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played one of the pupils aged just 13.

Whoopi Goldberg breaks down in tears as she confirms Sister Act 3 is on its way. ( The View/ABC )

“I was very young, a teenager in fact. I got to work with the queen, Whoopi Goldberg. She was the kindest, coolest person to me ever,” Hewitt said.

“I got to hear Lauryn Hill sing every day, just right outside the trailer or right in front of my face. All of you are the best and I’m just sending lots and lots of love. I wish that I could be with you. If you guys need me in No. 3, just call me up!”

Goldberg has long teased a third film in the franchise and updated the View audience that it is “on the way”.