Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Set photos purporting to be from Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs received backlash from conservatives for its “politically correct” depiction of the princess’ famed companions.

Now, Disney has confirmed that the so-called set photos are actually fake.

This week, the Daily Mail published an article – titled “Snow White and the Seven...Politically-Correct Companions” – which claimed to show leaked images from the Disney set in Bedfordshire, England.

In the photos, an actress appeared to be dressed in Snow White’s signature yellow and blue dress with a red cape, accompanied by a cast of diverse actors playing the seven characters.

The decision to remake the 1937 animated Disney film previously faced backlash from Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, who described the reboot as “f***ing backwards”.

“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together,” he said during an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “What the f*** are you doing man?”

However, a Disney spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday (14 July) that the set photos are indeed fake. “The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction,” they said.

More follows…