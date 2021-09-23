The first full-length trailer for the Kristen Stewart starring Princess Diana biopic has been released today (23 September) and fans have been reacting to hearing more of Stewart’s British accent for the first time.

Entitled Spencer, the film will depict the late royal during 1991 as she was about to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

In the first teaser trailer released last month, Diana is seen locking herself away in a bathroom and there is also a montage that portrays her being chased by paparazzi photographers. In the latest full length trailer, Diana is seen struggling to cope in the Royal Family as her marriage breaks down. There are also scenes portrayed with her two children, Princes William and Harry.

The trailer previews much more of Stewart’s English accent than in the first teaser and ends with her saying, “Will they kill me, do you think?”

Previously, Stewart has called doing a British accent “intimidating” and worked with a dialect coach to perfect Diana’s easily identifiable voice.

Now, fans have been reacting to the accent on social media. One fan called it “perfect” while another added: “Kristen Stewart’s British accent is everything.”

A third Twitter user described it as “actually really good” while another said: “Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana accent in #spencer. That’s it. That’s the tweet.”

You can see more of the reaction here:

As well as starring Stewart as the Princess of Wales, Spencer also features Jack Farthing as Prince Charles and Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn, who was beheaded in the sixteenth century. Timothy Spall plays the Queen Mother’s equerry and Sean Harris the royal chef.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.”

The film, directed by Pablo Larrain, premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month and is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 5 November.

Reviewing the film, The Independent said: “The film is bound to infuriate traditionalists. Larraín and Knight have taken huge liberties with their subject matter...Diana’s eating disorder is dealt with in graphic fashion. She is shown both throwing up and self-harming.

“Such moments may suggest Spencer is prurient and voyeuristic, with a tabloid mentality. In fact, it’s the opposite. Like Larraín’s earlier film Jackie, in which Natalie Portman starred as JFK’s grieving wife, this is a self-consciously poetic and elegiac affair.”