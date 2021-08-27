Viewers have praised Kristen Stewart’s accent as Princess Diana in the forthcoming biopic Spencer.

A first teaser-trailer for the film was unveiled on Thursday, giving a glimpse into Spencer’s performance as Diana.

While the American actor only utters two words in the clip – the sentence “They don’t” – her diction, which closely mirrors Diana’s, hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Kristen Stewart nails the accent effortlessly. So proud,” one person tweeted after watching the video.

“Teaser for Kristen Stewart accent in Spencer she is going to kill it isn’t she,” someone else wrote

Another person paired the words “kristen stewart: [in a british accent] they don’t” with a meme featuring an image of Martin Scorsese and the words “This is cinema.”

Back in October 2020, Stewart told InStyle she was practicing the accent ahead of production, months before the movie started filming.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she told the magazine at the time. “I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”

Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín, is scheduled for release in the UK and in the US on 5 November 2021.