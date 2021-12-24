Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021.

Within 10 days of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over £596m in the box office, beating No Time To Die, which made £547m as of November.

No Way Home stands in the third spot, with China’s The Battle at Lake Changjin (£675m) and Hi, Mom (£627m) taking the first two spots.

As of Wednesday (23 December), the top 10 markets for No Way Home are the UK, Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Australia, India, Russia, Italy and Germany.

This is the second time No Way Home has made history in the same week.

On its opening weekend, the film earned more than £443m and fell in line behind Avengers: Endgame (£907m) and Avengers: Infinity War (£483m) as the third-biggest global debut ever — meaning Marvel blockbusters now represent the entire top three.

“This weekend’s historic Spider-Man: No Way Home results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve,” said Sony Motion Picture Group CEO Tom Rothman on Monday (20 December).

“All of us at Sony Pictures, are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film,” he added. “Thanks to their brilliant work, this Christmas everyone can enjoy the big screen gift of 2021’s mightiest superhero — your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.”

No Way Home was released on Thursday (16 December) after a long wait and much hype around its release due to the secretive nature of the film’s production.

The film sees Tom Holland return as the web-slinger alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.