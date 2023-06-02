Tom Holland gives promising Spider-Man 4 update – with one major hitch

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Holland has given fans an update on the negotiations for a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 27-year-old actor has appeared as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in several films across the popular franchise, including his own trilogy: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While his future in the franchise is yet to be confirmed, he has expressed a willingness to reprise the role in future films.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland revealed that negotiations for a fourth MCU Spider-man film had been taking place – but were recently scuppered by the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

On 2 May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began industrial action over issues relating to pay, streaming residuals and the use of AI in film and TV writing. Many film and TV productions have entered a hiatus as a result of the strike.

According to Holland, he had been having “meetings” with Marvel executives over a return to the MCU, but the talks had been put on hold due to the strike in solidarity with the striking writers.

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings,” he said. “We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers.

“There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Sony)

Back in December, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman gave fans a potentially disappointing insight into the status of a prospective new Spider-Man sequel.

Because the rights to Spider-Man are owned by Sony, the MCU adaptations involve complex business deals with Marvel Studios (a subsidiary of Disney).

“When you can expect [another Spider-man movie]?” he said. “I don’t know. Serve no wine before it’s time.”

Animated Spider-Man sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out in cinemas now.