Marvel fans are issuing warnings to their fellow devotees after the alleged Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked online.

Sony, the studio producing the film, rushed to shut down the clip, which made its way online on Sunday (22 August).

Shortly after, those who watched the clip began sharing spoilers about what they had seen.

Several names associated with the film started to trend on Twitter, with many fans urging others to stay away from the internet until it is officially released.

The Independent did not view the leaked trailer and no specific spoilers about its alleged contents will be shared here.

No date has been set for the trailer to be unveiled, but it’s been reported it will arrive after debuting at CinemaCon on Tuesday (24 August).

Tweets that shared the alleged trailer have been removed, while others have a copyright statement, reading: “The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner.”

Comicbook.com journalist Brandon Davis tweeted: “I suggest waiting. Do what you want but I suggest waiting for a proper experience.”

Jack Patillo added: “Heads up! There is a leaked version of a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer floating around right now. It’s very rough with missing VFX, but has some massive spoilers if you’re looking to avoid such things. Good luck!”

Marvel fans have been patiently waiting for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer (Marvel Studios)

There is particular interest surrounding Tom Holland’s third standalone Spider-Man film due to the fact that characters from previous Spider-Man films, outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will be appearing.

While former villains, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), are confirmed to show up, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for cameo appearances from previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also be in the film, which is expected to fully introduce the Multiverse to the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on 17 December. The Independent has contacted Sony for comment.