Tom Holland seemingly responds to Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leak

Tom Holland has seemingly responded to the leak of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

The British actor will take centre stage in the new film, which will see the return of villains from non-Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man films.

On Sunday (22 August), the alleged long-awaited trailer leaked online, prompting fans to flee social media in an attempt to avoid spoilers. The trailer is expected to officially debut at CinemaCon, an event taking place in Las Vegas, this week.

Shortly after the leak, Holland posted an Instagram Story with the caption “You ain’t ready!”

This seems to be a hint suggesting the contents of the trailer will leave Marvel fans feeling extremely excited by the forthcoming film, which will be released in cinemas on 17 December.

It could also just indicate that the actor has now seen the completed trailer.

While former villains, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), are confirmed to show up, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for cameo appearances from previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland seemed to hype up the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer on Instagram (Instagram @tomholland2013)

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also be in the film, which is expected to fully introduce the Multiverse to the MCU.