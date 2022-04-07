Squid Game director’s new project will be ‘more violent’

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-yuk is developing a new project that he promises will be “more violent” than the Netflix hit.

Squid Game was nominated for four Screen Actors Guild nominations, becoming the first foreign language series to earn a nomination.

The show also became Netflix’s biggest ever launch, as 111 million viewers tuned into the dystopian drama.

Speaking at the MipTV conference in Cannes, Hwang said that he has already written a 25-page treatment about his new film, Killing Old People Club, Varietyreports.

He said it will be “another controversial film” and will be “more violent than Squid Game.” He also joked that he might have to hide from old people when the film comes out.

The director said the biggest praise about his hit Netflix show came from Steven Spielberg, who apprently told him: “I watched your whole show in three days and now I want to steal your brain...”

“It was like the biggest compliment I ever got in my life because he’s my film hero,” Hwang said. “I grew up watching his movies.”

Netflix announced the second series of a second series of Squid Game shortly after the release of the first. Hwang has said he will return to Korea to write the second series of Squid Game, which he hopes will air in 2024.

At the end of 2021 he revealed he was already in talks with Netflix about a third season.