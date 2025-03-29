Andor boss calls for Disney to make Star Wars horror movie and sitcom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tony Gilroy, the showrunner of the acclaimed Star Wars spin-off Andor, has called for Disney to develop Star Wars projects in unexplored genres, such as sitcoms and horror movies.

Andor has drawn wide critical acclaim for its grounded take on George Lucas’s sci-fi universe, and is set to return next month for a second season.

Speaking to SFX magazine ahead of the new season, Gilroy said he hoped the success of the series would encourage Star Wars bosses to greenlight more experimental adaptations.

“I think we've made our lane with Andor, and [last year’s teen-focused series] Skeleton Crew was trying to do their own, too,” Gilroy said.

"The hope is that you can do anything, and we're going to open up some canonical things and concepts in Andor that maybe will get people excited to do other things.”

Gilroy said that he had “always fantasised” about Andor’s success opening up a new frontier for the Star Wars franchise.

"I always fantasised that the show would break new ground, that someone would be able to make a three-camera sitcom in Star Wars or a horror movie,” he said.

Stormtroopers in the Star Wars series 'Andor' ( Lucasfilm )

“I think the first thing I said to Kathy [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] when she said they wanted to open a line, was, 'Could you do a courtroom drama?' And why not? We've worked really hard on Andor to make our lane, and it's up to other people now to find another way to do it."

Andor is set before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and follows Cassien Andor (Diego Luna) as he joins the rebellion against the Empire. It is one of a number of streaming series set in the Star Wars universe, alongside series such as The Mandalorian, The Acolyte, and Ahsoka.

The second season of Andor begins to Disney+ on 22 April in the US and 23 April in the UK, starting with a three-episode premiere.