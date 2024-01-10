New Star Wars movie announced

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new Star Wars film has been announced.

The Mandalorian And Grogu will be directed by Jon Favreau and bring Baby Yoda (Grogu) to the big scene.

Favreau, who created The Mandalorian TV series for Disney+, will also produce the film alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni.

Dubbed a “perfect fit for the big screen”, details of the new film are currently being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that production will begin in 2024.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said.

“The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

While Kennedy said: “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’ (Disney+)

The Mandalorian television series follows a bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal who protects Grogu, best known as Baby Yoda.

It is not yet known whether Pascal will return to the role.

The news comes as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to become the first woman and the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars feature film.

Her Star Wars movie, which has been written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and is rumoured to be titled either Star Wars: A New Beginning or Star Wars: New Jedi Order, was first announced last April and is set to begin filming this year.

At the time, it was confirmed that Daisy Ridley will return as Rey and that it will be set 15 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

It has not been revealed whether Ridley’s other co-stars, such as John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran, will also be returning.

At the same Star Wars Celebration event in London last year, it was announced that James Mangold will be directing a film based on the first Jedi to discover “the Force”. Billed as a “biblical epic” inspired by Ten Commandments, the film takes place 25,000 years before the original trilogy.

Last month, Star Wars fans were left disappointed when it emerged that acclaimed series Andor will not be returning this year.

Additional reporting from the Press Association