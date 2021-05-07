Star Wars star Mark Hamill has mocked his brief appearance in Episode VII: The Force Awakens, back in 2015.

The actor, who played Jedi knight Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, was one of several franchise veterans to return for the recent sequel series.

However, while The Force Awakens centred around the search for Luke Skywalker, Hamill’s character did not appear until the very end of the film, and did not speak a word.

The Twitter account for Bad Lip Reading – a YouTube channel which creates comedic videos of poorly overdubbed film scenes – shared a video earlier this week, in which Hamill can be heard impersonating Harrison Ford in a dubbed-over “deleted scene” from The Force Awakens.

Hamill responded to the tweet today (7 May), writing: “Listen as @BadLipReading gives me, not only a chance to dub Harrison, but more lines than I had in the actual film.”

He finished the post with the hashtag: “#EpVII_MyOnlySilentMovie.”

While The Force Awakens may have almost entirely marginalised his character, Hamill was subsequently given a central role in its 2017 follow-up, The Last Jedi.

