Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first Star Wars film since The Rise of Skywalker has a brand new writer attached.

Damon Lindelof, the writer behind Lost, The Leftovers and Watchmen, was originally hired to co-write the forthcoming release alongside Justin Britt-Gibson. However, it was reported that the pair left the project in February.

Instead, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will now write the film.

Variety reports that the film will be announced at Star Wars Celebration in London this April.

The Independent has contacted Lucasfilm for comment.

Knight’s previous acclaimed credits include Eastern Promises, Locke and Spencer.

However, he’s also received his fair share of criticism due to projects Burnt, Locked Down and the BBC’s new verson of Great Expectations, which begins on Sunday (26 March).

Steven Knight is writing a new ‘Star Wars’ film (Getty Images)

Other people to have either walked away from planned Star Wars projects or had their films shelved, in recent years include Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Marvel Cinematic Universe president Kevin Feige.

However, alongside Knight’s project, which is set to be directed by Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, other films currently in development at the studio include one from Thor director Taika Waititi and another from Stranger Things director and producer Shawn Levy.

The latest Star Wars release to arrive is The Mandalorian season three, which welcomed back a former franchise star 24 years after his dreadful treatment by toxic fans.