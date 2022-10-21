Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson provides update on his own trilogy

The force may still be strong with this one...

Louis Chilton
Friday 21 October 2022 16:03
Comments
Star Wars - The Last Jedi Trailer

Rian Johnson has given fans an update on the status of his planned Star Wars trilogy... and it sounds like there’s reason to be optimistic.

The filmmaker’s 2017 entry Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi proved a huge hit with critics but polarised audiences.

While LucasFilm had initially announced that Johnson was going to develop a new trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe, the status of the project has become increasingly ambiguous over the past few years.

Some fans had speculated that the divisive nature of The Last Jedi may have thrown a spanner in the works – but in a new podcast interview, Johnson has revealed that the delays so far have been down to “scheduling”.

He was speaking to Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast ahead of the release of his new film Glass Onion, the first of multiple planned sequels to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.

Recommended

“I have talked to [Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy] about [the trilogy] and we’re still talking about it,” Johnson said.

“I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these… the answer is, I don’t know.”

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in ‘The Last Jedi'

(Lucasfilm)

Johnson was then asked whether audiences will eventually get to see his own Star Wars trilogy.

“God, I hope so,” he responded.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is released on Netflix on 23 December.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in