Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson provides update on his own trilogy
The force may still be strong with this one...
Rian Johnson has given fans an update on the status of his planned Star Wars trilogy... and it sounds like there’s reason to be optimistic.
The filmmaker’s 2017 entry Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi proved a huge hit with critics but polarised audiences.
While LucasFilm had initially announced that Johnson was going to develop a new trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe, the status of the project has become increasingly ambiguous over the past few years.
Some fans had speculated that the divisive nature of The Last Jedi may have thrown a spanner in the works – but in a new podcast interview, Johnson has revealed that the delays so far have been down to “scheduling”.
He was speaking to Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast ahead of the release of his new film Glass Onion, the first of multiple planned sequels to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.
“I have talked to [Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy] about [the trilogy] and we’re still talking about it,” Johnson said.
“I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these… the answer is, I don’t know.”
Johnson was then asked whether audiences will eventually get to see his own Star Wars trilogy.
“God, I hope so,” he responded.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is released on Netflix on 23 December.
