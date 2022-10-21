Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rian Johnson has given fans an update on the status of his planned Star Wars trilogy... and it sounds like there’s reason to be optimistic.

The filmmaker’s 2017 entry Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi proved a huge hit with critics but polarised audiences.

While LucasFilm had initially announced that Johnson was going to develop a new trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe, the status of the project has become increasingly ambiguous over the past few years.

Some fans had speculated that the divisive nature of The Last Jedi may have thrown a spanner in the works – but in a new podcast interview, Johnson has revealed that the delays so far have been down to “scheduling”.

He was speaking to Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast ahead of the release of his new film Glass Onion, the first of multiple planned sequels to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.

“I have talked to [Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy] about [the trilogy] and we’re still talking about it,” Johnson said.

“I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these… the answer is, I don’t know.”

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in ‘The Last Jedi' (Lucasfilm)

Johnson was then asked whether audiences will eventually get to see his own Star Wars trilogy.

“God, I hope so,” he responded.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is released on Netflix on 23 December.